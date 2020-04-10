http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oo5nUWxDkso/

Jack Phillips, the baker who was sued for refusing to make a cake for a same-sex wedding because of his religious conscience, was back in court on Thursday, this time for turning down a request for a “gender transition” cake.

The first lawsuit against Phillips, who owns Masterpiece Cakeshop in Colorado, worked its way up to the United States Supreme Court, which in 2018, reached a 7-2 decision that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission acted with hostility toward religion when it ordered Phillips to make cakes for same-sex weddings as well as conduct so-called sensitivity training for his employees.

The Christian Post reported on how Phillips will once again be represented in court by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF):

The same state agency pursued another case against Phillips because he declined to make a cake celebrating transgenderism. Phillips filed a lawsuit against the state alleging harassment and it subsequently dropped the matter. After that, a local trans activist and attorney named Autumn Scardina called Phillips’ Denver-area bakery to order a custom made gender-transition cake. Scardina waited past the appeal deadline so he could file a new lawsuit in a different court.

Scardina is seeking more than $100,000 in damages, fines, and attorney’s fees, according to the Post.

The ADF has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which was filed in a state court.

The ADF wrote about the Phillips’ never-ending legal battles:

It wasn’t enough for Jack to lose 40 percent of his business after Colorado pursued him the first time. It wasn’t enough for Jack to have to defend his freedoms all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. And it wasn’t enough for Jack and his family to endure years of harassment and even death threats. For some, it won’t be enough until Masterpiece Cakeshop closes its doors and Jack Phillips is in financial ruin. They want Jack, an average American business owner, to pay a hefty price—all because he wants to live according to his faith.

“This birthday cake, as described in the lawsuit, was to be blue on the outside and pink on the inside to represent Scardina’s decision to self-identify as a woman,” the Post reported.

