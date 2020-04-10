https://www.theepochtimes.com/conagra-brand-recalls-frozen-chicken-bowl-products-due-to-possible-contamination_3307528.html

Gonagra Brands, Inc. recalls around 131,000 pounds of chicken bowl products due to potential foreign matter contamination, according to a news release issued on Friday, April 10, by the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The FSIS received complaints from consumers about small rocks in the food.

As indicated by the news release, the chicken bowl products, which are frozen, not-ready-to-eat products, were produced on Jan. 23, and they bore the establishment number of “P115.” These products were distributed both in the United States as well as in Canada.

The specific products in question are:

“9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800, and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label,” and “9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.”

The news release stated that despite the complaints, there were no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions to the food product. FSIS advises that anyone who has any discomfort, injuries, or illnesses due to the product should contact their medical provider and seek medical attention.

FSIS also stated that consumers should not consume the product and should throw it away immediately.

“FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers,” the news release stated. The FSIS said that consumers with questions regarding the recall or seeking a refund should contact the Conagra Brands Consumer Care.

FSIS reported that this was a class I recall, and the risk to health is high, according to the news release. According to the classification, class I recall indicates that the recall is a “health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

On the same day, the FSIS also released another recall notice regarding Jowett Farms Corporations’ recall of pork products, according to a news release.

The corporation is recalling almost 43,000 pounds of raw pork trimmings due to the product not being inspected before being imported into the United States on April 2.

The products had the establishment number of “EST. 7779,” and they were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and Wisconsin, according to the news release.

FSIS reported that the department discovered this during routine surveillance.

From NTD News

