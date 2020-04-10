https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/crazed-michigan-governor-now-tells-home-depot-shut-unnecessary-flooring-tiles-garden-centers/

In late March Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer limited access of doctors from prescribing the lifesaving drugs hydroxychloroquine and Z-Paks to save senior citizens in the state from coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine and Z-Paks have are widely used by doctors the world over to treat the coronavirus.

Democrat lawmaker Karen Whitsett said she had to beg for hydroxychloroquine that saved her life because her tyrannical governor limiting access to the drug with an executive order!

Now the far left governor is banning travel between homes for Michigan residents!

So kids can no longer play at their friends’ house.

Families cannot travel for Easter.

And now the Democrat governor is calling on Home Depot and Lowes to shut down to close certain sections like flooring, garden centers and plant nurseries.

This governor is insane!

Via FOX17:

Not all Michigan lawmakers voted in favor of it. Some of them say it’s hurting businesses who may have to close for good. “Now is not the time to pull back at all, it is the time to identify. That’s exactly what we’re doing,” said Whitmer during a press briefing on Thursday. “This doesn’t mean that everything is going to go back to normal on the 30th. However, we do know for the next 3 weeks we have to take these important actions.” There are new rules for companies to limit exposure to others. The governor also wants big box stores to close certain sections like flooring, garden centers and plant nurseries.

Sure enough there are already photos from Home Depot showing their roped off sections.

A @HomeDepot in #Michigan because statist @GovWhitmer won’t let stores sell anything but food and medicine. What happens if my house floods and I need to make repairs? Aside from that, this is not okay anyway. #HelpMichiganNow #recallwhitmer @POTUS pic.twitter.com/ZbN9eMS6NW — Virginia Grace (@VirginiaStark46) April 10, 2020

The post Crazed Michigan Governor Now Tells Home Depot to Shut Down Unnecessary Flooring, Tiles and Garden Centers appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

