(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is increasingly being held to account for his organization’s stumbles at the outset of the coronavirus epidemic as critics around the world home in on his alleged collusion with China’s dishonesty about the outbreak.

“This DG has made his position pretty clear and his alliances pretty clear,” Taiwanese diplomat Vincent Chao said Thursday.

Chao, a senior official in Taiwan’s de facto embassy to the United States, made that jab while discussing the expectation that Tedros will fight Taiwan’s bid to participate in the World Health Assembly in 2020. China claims sovereignty over Taiwan and opposes any recognition of the island as a separate nation.

