https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mark-morgan-customs-and-border-patrol-drug-cartels/2020/04/10/id/962330

Drug cartels have not stopped their activities just because of the coronavirus pandemic, and enforcement actions are still continuing at the nation’s border, Acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan said Friday while defending Attorney General William Barr’s comments that the Justice Department will make sure that the United States will not be targeted at this time.

“Anybody that criticizes this attorney general right now for attacking a significant threat that plagues this country will continue, that’s ridiculous,” Morgan said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “What’s the next criticism, that he shouldn’t focus on terrorism? As he said last year, 70,000 people in this country died because of drugs at the hands of these disgusting, despicable cartels.”

The CBP, he added, focuses on more than one threat at a time.

“More people have died because of drug overdoses than the coronavirus,” said Morgan. “We need to keep this in perspective.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is taking aggressive containment mitigation strategies “reasonably” to secure the border, said Morgan.

“The border is still open to commercial trade and travel,” Morgan added. “That’s very important. That hasn’t been closed off. But what has been closed off are people who are trying to enter this country illegally that haven’t been vetted. We don’t know who they are and we don’t know where they have traveled or come from. That’s directly related to COVID-19.”

In May 2019, Morgan said, 144,000 immigrants were entering the U.S. and facilities were overwhelmed.

“Can you imagine if we had that flow right now in the middle of this global pandemic?” he said. “Back then, last May, the CBP had over 20,000 individuals in our custody. I checked the data right before I walked in to talk to you guys, we have less than 100. That is unbelievable. So that’s a direct result of this president’s containment mitigation strategies.”

Meanwhile, aid has been restored to Central America, said Morgan, as countries there have stepped up to stem the flow of migrants coming to the U.S.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

