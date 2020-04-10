https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-tv/chinese-communist-party-lies

During his latest Wednesday night special, Glenn Beck explained why a study released by two Chinese scientists indicates that it’s far more likely the coronavirus originated from the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and not from bat soup as the Chinese Communist Party has been telling their own citizens — and the rest of the world.

Several Western governments have come to the same conclusion. Yet, despite all the evidence, the Chinese government continues to pump out propaganda, not only lying about the origins of the virus, but also trying to blame this pandemic on America.

The full episode of “GlennTV” is available now on BlazeTV.com.

Watch this clip to see Glenn make his case — and check out Glenn’s new book, “Arguing with Socialists,” in stores today.

[embedded content]

CORONAVIRUS NOT FROM A BAT: Scientists in China Release Study Blaming WUHAN LAB for Pandemic



youtu.be



In response to the COVID-19 crisis, BlazeTV is offering our BIGGEST discount ever! Get $30 off your subscription when you use promo code GLENN. Claim your special offer at https://get.blazetv.com/glenn/.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

