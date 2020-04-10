https://www.theepochtimes.com/emergency-field-hospital-dismantled-after-treating-no-ccp-virus-patients_3306857.html

An emergency field hospital set up by the military in Washington state last week is slated to be dismantled after treated no CCP virus patients, said the governor’s office.

The hospital was built inside the Century Link Field Event Center in Seattle. It will now be returned to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) so it can be sent to another state that has a greater need, according to a press release from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office.

“Don’t let this decision give you the impression that we are out of the woods. We have to keep our guard up and continue to stay home unless conducting essential activities to keep everyone healthy,” Inslee said in a release.

About 300 soldiers from Fort Carson, Colorado, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma built the facility inside the convention center. It is normally home to the Seattle Seahawks and the Seattle Sounders, but it was repurposed for Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus patients.

“We requested this resource before our physical distancing strategies were fully implemented and we had considerable concerns that our hospitals would be overloaded with COVID-19 cases,” Insee added. “But we haven’t beat this virus yet, and until we do, it has the potential to spread rapidly if we don’t continue the measures we’ve put in place.”

The facility housed about 250 beds, X-ray machines, intensive care facilities, and had more features, according to reports.

Local station KUOW reported that the hospital never had a single patient.

“With that said, I’m incredibly appreciative of the men and women from the 627th Hospital Center out of Fort Carson in Colorado. These soldiers uprooted their lives to help Washingtonians when we needed them most,” Insee added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

