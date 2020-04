https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/engineers-turn-breast-pumps-ventilators/

(WBAL/CNN) Amid a coronavirus pandemic that’s created a worldwide shortage of medical equipment and supplies, engineers are getting creative to help fulfill the needs of health care providers.

They did it by turning breast pumps, an item many mothers have at home, into much-needed ventilators.

“Just as a mom, I spent a lot of time with those devices,” said engineer Brandi Gerstner.

breast_pump

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook