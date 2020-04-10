https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/ex-nyt-reporter-sounds-alarm-flawed-coronavirus-models-tossed-economy-freefall/

(THE BLAZE) Alex Berenson is a former reporter who worked for the New York Times from 1999 to 2010 where he covered everything from the drug industry to Hurricane Katrina.

After that stint he devoted himself to writing books full time. Last year, his project “Tell Your Children” was published, which deals with the science around cannabis and mental illness.

But Berenson has again come into prominence amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, as he’s been posting data analysis revealing a disturbing conclusion: The models that have dictated mass business closures — and that have swiftly collapsed the American economy — are deeply flawed.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

