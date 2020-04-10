https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/exclusive-dr-shi-zhengli-wuhan-institute-virology-connected-coronavirus-experimented-live-animals-proof/

As we reported yesterday, Chinese Doctor Shi Zhengli was part of a team that working on a coronavirus project jointly with US doctors in 2014 before it was shut down by the DHS for being too risky. Dr. Shi Zhengli then moved to Wuhan, China.

Today we have proof that the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where Dr. Shi worked was busy experimenting on live animals!



We’ve located a picture of Dr. Shi at the Wuhan Institute of Virology working in the lab:

Via Yaacov Apelbaum



In addition, we’ve identified lab workers experimenting with live animals!

As we reported yesterday, Doctor Shi Zhengli worked with Doctor Ralph S. Baric, and together with others, they published an article in a 2015 edition of Nature Medicine. In the article they discussed bat coronaviruses that showed potential for human emergence. The article was published in 2015.

This report was published shortly after their project was defunded by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The HHS in 2014 sent a letter to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where they announced they were going to defund the program.

Dr. Ralph S. Baric was identified in the letter.

After the work stopped in the US, the Chinese moved forward with the project and ran research and development in Wuhan. From Shi Zhengli’s papers and resume, it is clear that they successfully isolated the virus in the lab and were actively experimenting with specie <-> specie transmission.

It’s also important to note that back in 2017 we had solid intelligence about a viral leak in a high security Chinese virology R&D center that resulted in the SARS virus getting out and killing people.

This information provides a basis that contradicts the theory that COVID-19 is a variant that just magically mutated in a bat in the wild and then jumped to a human when they ate a delicious bowl of bat soup.

From all of the published research papers that relate to this project going back to 2014, it’s clear that COVID-19 was already in a lab. It’s difficult to tell if the release was intentional or accidental.

In 2017, the Chinese had a similar release incident that sickened eight people and killed one. It started when two workers at a Chinese CDC lab independently isolated and experimented in vitro/vivo a SARS virus. In one of these sessions the scientists took a previously unknown variant of the SARS virus and moved it out from a BSL-4 high-containment facility into a low-safety diarrhea research lab where the two were working. Apparently, the virus inactivation process didn’t work properly and both were infected at the lab and then proceeded to infect other people outside of the lab.

Two days ago we noted that the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, Hubei Province in China was hiring individuals for an ecological study of bat migration and virus transmission in November of 2019.

We now know from Dr. Shi’s resume and papers that she was still working on the coronavirus at that time:

Via Yaacov Apelbaum.



According to National Review, on December 24, 2019, the Wuhan Institute of Virology posted a second job posting.

We now know that the researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were experimenting with live animals and working on the China coronavirus in a lab in Wuhan for years.



Hat tip Yaacov Apelbaum

The post EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Shi Zhengli and the Wuhan Institute of Virology Connected to Coronavirus EXPERIMENTED WITH LIVE ANIMALS …And We Have Proof! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

