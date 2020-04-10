http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/V_jtALLS-0c/

An Algerian failed asylum seeker is said to have watched pornography on his phone after killing a German mother of three in a pub toilet in Hamburg.

Nasr El Dbin B. was sentenced to eight years in prison this week after being convicted of manslaughter for the killing of 36-year-old Joselin H. after having sex with her in the ladies toilet at the “Katys Hütte” bar.

The victim is said to have been the last guest at the bar that evening, with the killing taking place on June 11th of last year.

After the two had sex, the 36-year-old mother allegedly bit the lip of the 37-year-old migrant who became enraged and smashed her face repeatedly into the tiled floor of the toilet and then proceeded to strangle her to death with a scarf, Bild reports.

At the trial, it was revealed that immediately after killing Joselin H., the Algerian used his phone to look up pornography before he dumped her body in a bush near the bar. Police found the body the following day.

According to Die Welt, the migrant had been working as a waiter and cleaner at the bar and is said to have received part of his salary in cocaine which made him sexually aggressive.

The case is just the latest killing to involve a failed asylum seeker in Germany since the height of the 2015 migrant crisis.

In March 2019, a 22-year-old Tunisian man was accused of fatally stabbing to death his ex-girlfriend in the city of Worms after they had engaged in an argument. The migrant was already well-known to local police for being involved and drugs and other illegal activities.

In 2018, Afghan asylum seeker Ahmad G. was arrested for murdering 17-year-old Mireille B. in Flensburg with the victim’s friends claiming he had been angered by her refusal to convert to Islam.

