The Federal Communications Commission is proposing that television stations air religious programming so people can celebrate holidays like Easter and Passover from their homes during the coronavirus outbreak.

The FCC Media Bureau has issued a temporary waiver allowing for TV stations to preempt educational children’s programming in favor of religious programming without having to reschedule for the next three weeks, allowing broadcasters to air live or pre-taped religious services during the holidays.

“This flexibility will allow broadcasters to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic by airing important community programming that can substitute for live in-person attendance at events, such as Easter religious services or Passover seders,” the FCC said, according to Broadcasting & Cable.

“Local broadcasters can make a unique contribution to our country in this difficult time,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “On one hand, social distancing is a critical factor in enabling the mitigation of the spread of the coronavirus. On the other, we are in the midst of important holy days for so many Americans. By making it easier for local TV stations to broadcast religious services and rituals to the faithful in their homes, we can enable both social distancing and observance. I thank local broadcasters for working with us on this matter and wish everyone a safe and blessed holiday season.”

National Association of Broadcasters spokesman Dennis Wharton added, “In these unprecedented times, NAB supports the unique programming flexibility the FCC is providing broadcasters to best serve our tens of millions of local listeners and viewers.”

