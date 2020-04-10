https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/feds-open-signup-getting-coronavirus-relief-payments/

Reports confirm that the Internal Revenue Service has begun the process of generating electronic checks of $1,200 to Americans who submitted their taxes electronically for 2018 or 2019, with deposits expected in accounts within days.

For those who don’t have their banking account details on file with the government, the Treasury Department and IRS said on Friday they have launched a site to sign up for the payments approved by Congress.

The first stage is for those who didn’t have enough income, roughly $24,000 for a couple, to file taxes for those years.

Coming soon is a site that will be for those who did file, but don’t have their banking details on file.

Those who fit into the first category can sign up at this link.

The Treasury Department said the web portal will allow those who did not file for 2018 or 2019 “can submit basic personal information to the IRS so that they can receive payments. In order to speed payments, individuals should enter their bank account information and their payment will be directly deposited in their bank account.”

“The ‘Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here’ web portal is a tool for Americans who are not required to file tax returns to make sure they receive their payment as quickly and safely as possible,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “Our teams at Treasury and the IRS are working around the clock to ensure American workers and families receive their Economic Impact Payments.”

Applicants will be required to provide full names and Social Security numbers, including for spouse and dependents, a mailing address, and bank details.

“Later this month, the IRS will launch a separate online application, ‘Get My Payment,’ which allows taxpayers who filed their tax return in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information on their return to submit direct deposit information so that they can receive payments immediately, as opposed to checks in the mail. ‘Get My Payment’ will also allow taxpayers to track the status of their payment,” the government announced.

The announcement said Social Security recipients who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 do not need to use this form or take any action, as their payments will be delivered the same way they get Social Security payments.

The Washington Examiner explained, “The CARES Act provides all U.S. residents with incomes below $75,000 ($150,000 for married couples) a $1,200 payment ($2,400 for couples) as long as they have a work-eligible Social Security number and are not a dependent on another’s tax return. An added $500 is available for each child under the age of 17.”

