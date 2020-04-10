https://thehill.com/homenews/media/492127-fox-news-to-present-special-easter-sunday-programming

Franklin Graham will give a 20-minute Easter message on Fox News on Sunday.

Graham, the son of Billy Graham and president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, will deliver the address from the emergency field hospital set up by Samaritan’s Purse in New York’s Central Park.

Fox is preempting its regular Sunday news shows to air Graham’s address and other Easter programing, including coverage from Pope FrancisPope FrancisFranklin Graham to give Easter address on Fox News The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Former Trump advisor Bossert says to test the well, not ill; Senate standoff on next relief bill Kansas legislature strikes down governor’s directive limiting size of religious gatherings MORE‘s service in Vatican City.

The Sunday programming is titled, “America Together: Keeping the Faith.”

The news network will also carry online Easter Mass from St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, Washington’s National Cathedral, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, as well as First Baptist Dallas and Saddleback Church.

Sandra Smith will anchor a two-hour block of programming with interviews with religious leaders, including Graham.

