Very few Americans are dying to date from the coronavirus who had no pre-existing conditions. Based on the most recent data, this number will shock you.

As of this morning, April 10, 2020, there are now 16,697 Americans who have died who had the coronavirus and more than 96,000 world-wide.

But this data is misleading because the most recent data shows that only .9% of deaths related to the coronavirus are related to individuals with no comorbidity (i.e. pre-existing conditions):

Therefore based on this data, only 150 Americans have died from the coronavirus who had no pre-existing conditions out of 16,697.

In addition, of the top 29 countries in the world based on number of coronavirus cases confirmed, eight of these countries have opened their countries up economically in some part or in full. (See countries highlighted above in yellow: China, Brazil, Austria, Sweden, Norway, Denmark Czechia and Japan.) The death rate per case identified for these countries is 4.1% which is less than the overall world average of 6% but the US death rate is slightly lower than both at 3.6%.

So …. the US has shut down its entire economy because of the coronavirus based on 17,000 deaths (which is less than this year’s deaths related to the flu) and only 150 deaths where individuals had no other pre-existing conditions? Hmmm…

So why are we committing economic suicide again?

