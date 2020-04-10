https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/asian-hornets-hornets/2020/04/10/id/962348

Americans will have to deal with another unwanted and deadly import this spring, giant Asian hornets.

The hornets, native to Southeast Asia, can kill someone who is allergic to their venom with just one sting.

But, the hornets prefer to feast on the already dwindling honeybee population.

The large yellow-legged critters can measure almost 2 inches long and have been spreading rapidly through the world since they were accidentally introduced to France from China in 2004.

They made their way to Washington at the end of 2019, CNN reports. Experts say they may begin to swarm in spring because their life cycle begins in April.

To stop the spread, the nests need to be destroyed and it can be costly. Experts say destroying the nests is not enough to kill off the non-native species, The U.S. Sun reports.

A new study conducted by French scientists evaluated the estimated cost of hornet invasion to the U.S. and Europe. Results indicate the pests may cost America $29.3 million as the hornets take over.

Research leader Professor Franck Courchamp said over a 10-year period, from 2006-2010, the nest destructions totaled more than $25 million. Only 30 to 40% of the detected nests are destroyed each year in France, he said.

The Washington State Department Of Agriculture urges residents to report any sightings of the hornets.

