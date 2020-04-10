https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/good-news-texas-governor-greg-abbott-eyes-reopening-economy-texas/

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Good Friday he plans on signing an executive order next week in Texas to reopen the economy.

The US economy has lost 15 million jobs in the past month due to the coronavirus lockdowns in several states.

Governor Abbott wants to start opening the Texas economy again.

Last week Governor Abbott announced that Texans with immunity will be going back to work first.

One thing to look forward to later this month is testing for people who may have immunity to #COVID19. Many Texans have that immunity. They will be among the first Texans able to return to work and get our economy going again.#coronavirushttps://t.co/DW6FEx0oZP #FoxNews — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 4, 2020

Via FOX News:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday he plans to sign an executive order next week outlining guidelines for how businesses in the state can start to reopen after being shut down over coronavirus. “Next week I will be providing an executive order talking about what will be done in Texas about reopening Texas businesses,” Abbott said during a Friday news conference, saying it will be done “in a way that will be safe for that economic revitalization.” He added: “We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods. We can and we must do this.” The details of the order were not immediately clear.

