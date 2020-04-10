https://thehill.com/policy/finance/492218-ig-finds-treasury-handled-house-request-for-trump-tax-returns-properly

The Treasury Department’s inspector general office (IG) found that the department “properly” processed House Democrats’ request for President TrumpDonald John TrumpSanders says he wouldn’t ‘drop dead’ if Trump decided on universal healthcare Overnight Health Care: Trump officials lay groundwork for May reopening | Democrats ramp up talks with Mnuchin on next relief deal | Fauci says death toll could be around 60,000 Hillicon Valley: State officials push for more election funds | Coronavirus surveillance concerns ramp up pressure for privacy bill | Senators warned not to use Zoom | Agencies ask FCC to revoke China Telecom’s license MORE‘s tax returns when it refused to turn over the documents to the Ways and Means Committee.

In a memo, the IG also said it found Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinOvernight Health Care: Trump officials lay groundwork for May reopening | Democrats ramp up talks with Mnuchin on next relief deal | Fauci says death toll could be around 60,000 Trump downplays need for widespread testing before reopening economy On The Money: Trump officials lay groundwork for May reopening | More than 6M file for jobless benefits | Fed launches T in economic relief | Dems, Mnuchin in talks over next aid deal MORE‘s supervision of the process to be consistent with its rules.

The memo said it found Treasury’s receipt and processing of, and responses to, the request and subpoenas from House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal Richard Edmund NealOn The Money: Mnuchin, Schumer in talks to strike short-term relief deal | Small businesses struggling for loans | Treasury IG sends Dems report on handling of Trump tax returns EXCLUSIVE: Treasury IG sends report to House Dems on handling of Trump tax returns Pressure mounts on Congress for quick action with next coronavirus bill MORE (D-Mass.) “to be consistent with Treasury’s general process for handling Congressional correspondence.”

Deputy IG Richard Delmar, who is currently performing the duties of inspector general, said in a cover letter that Mnuchin relied on an opinion from the Justice Department’s office of legal counsel (OLC) in denying the request, and that the IGs office did not opine on the conclusions in the OLC opinion.

Delmar sent the report on Wednesday to Neal and Ways and Means Committee ranking member Rep. Kevin Brady Kevin Patrick BradyOn The Money: Mnuchin, Schumer in talks to strike short-term relief deal | Small businesses struggling for loans | Treasury IG sends Dems report on handling of Trump tax returns EXCLUSIVE: Treasury IG sends report to House Dems on handling of Trump tax returns Officials sound alarm over virus relief check scams MORE (R-Texas). The report was made public on Friday by the office of Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyTwo Democrats roll out bill to protect inspectors general from politically motivated firing Trump’s IG firings prompt questions of whether more are coming Senate ‘unlikely’ to return on April 20, top GOP senator says MORE (R-Iowa.), after Grassley requested the findings.

In April 2019, Neal requested six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns from the IRS, under a provision in the federal tax code that states that the Treasury secretary “shall furnish” returns requested by the chairpeople of Congress’s tax committees.

Treasury and the IRS then rejected the request and subsequent subpoenas. In July 2019, Neal filed a lawsuit in an effort to obtain the returns, and the lawsuit has yet to be resolved.

Neal requested that the inspector general examine Treasury’s handling of his request last fall, saying that he wanted to be assured that Treasury and the IRS are “enforcing the law in a fair and impartial manner.”

A spokeswoman for Neal said Friday that he “maintains that the law is on his side and he believes his request should be granted.”

Grassley and Brady, who both oppose Neal’s efforts to obtain Trump’s tax returns, cheered the IG report.

“This should put to bed any question about the Treasury Department’s handling of this matter,” Grassley said in a statement. “From the beginning, Democrats have insisted that something must be awry if they didn’t immediately get their way. But that’s not how checks and balances work and it’s not how the process of congressional oversight works.”

Brady said that because of the report, “President Trump and his Administration have been exonerated, as expected, from politically motivated allegations of mishandling Congressional inquiries.”

