The IRS revealed a new website where one can obtain their stimulus relief check if they are not required to file taxes.

Those individuals can enter payment information to receive their stimulus relief, which is part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed in Congress last month to offset losses suffered during the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus pandemic.

Most eligible U.S. taxpayers will receive their payments automatically, as the IRS will use information from their federal income tax filings from 2018 or 2019. Others who will automatically get te payment are those who receive Social Security benefits, survivors, those who get Railroad Retirement benefits, or those who get Social Security Disability Insurance benefits.

The new website is intended for non-filers, including people who had a gross income that didn’t exceed $12,200, or $24,400 for married couples, for 2019, or who were otherwise not required to file a federal tax return in 2019.

.@USTreasury and @IRSNews just launched a FREE web portal for millions of Americans who are not required to file tax returns to make sure they get their payment as quickly and securely as possible! Visit the portal here: https://t.co/dU36zCwUtB — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) April 10, 2020

“You can provide the necessary information to the IRS easily and quickly for no fee through Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info. We will use this information to determine your eligibility and payment amount and send you an Economic Impact Payment. After providing this information you won’t need to take any additional action,” according to the website.

The IRS also announced a new “Get My Payment” tool that will be launched on April 17, which will “provide [people with] the status of their payment, including the date their payment is scheduled to be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them.”

Numerous Americans will be eligible for up to $1,200 for individuals or up to $2,400 for married couples and $500 for each qualifying child, according to the agency.

“People who don’t have a return filing obligation can use this tool to give us basic information so they can receive their Economic Impact Payments as soon as possible,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, reported CNBC.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow have both said the checks will be sent out starting in mid-April. Both officials have stressed the Trump administration wants to re-open the U.S. economy as soon as possible.

The White House hopes that “in the next four to eight weeks, we will be able to open the economy,” Kudlow told Politico in an interview on April 7.

