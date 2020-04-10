http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/KQPyL6r0w4k/joe-biden-stands-up-for-china.php

When the dust from the current pandemic has settled, there will be aspects of President Trump’s response at which, legitimately, to snipe. It’s unrealistic to expect any leader to make all the right calls when confronted with this kind of unexpected crisis. Other than Sen. Tom Cotton, I don’t know of any politician who fully had the right line on the Wuhan coronavirus from the beginning.

However, Joe Biden will not be well positioned to do the sniping. The video below, produced by the Trump campaign, shows why. It’s called “Joe Biden stands up for China.”

The video reminds us that Biden attacked the travel bans President Trump imposed early on as “xenophobic.” Dr. Fauci appears in the video to state the obvious — the travel ban on China was clearly the right call. (By labeling such bans “xenophobic,” Biden demonstrated that he doesn’t know what the word means. The ban was imposed because many Chinese had been infected by the virus, not because Trump dislikes Chinese people.)

Biden now says he backs the China travel ban. But he attacked travel bans in mid-March. Apparently, it took him until the beginning of April to come around. Trump imposed the China ban in January.

The video also ties in Biden’s past praise for China. (At times, Trump too has also praised China, but he has taken a much tougher line on the Red regime than President Obama did or Joe Biden ever advocated). And the video draws attention to how Hunter Biden has profited from his father’s Chinese connections.

As Ed Morrissey points out, polls show that the American public overwhelmingly blames China for this pandemic, as we should. The Democrats could hardly have picked a worse candidate than Joe Biden to carry their flag on the Wuhan coronavirus, which is likely to be the biggest issue for voters in this year’s election.

