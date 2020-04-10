https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/492151-judge-orders-mgm-to-hand-over-celebrity-apprentice-trump-tapes

A judge ruled this week that Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) must release unaired footage from “The Celebrity Apprentice” to entrepreneurs who claim they lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after President TrumpDonald John TrumpSanders says he wouldn’t ‘drop dead’ if Trump decided on universal healthcare Overnight Health Care: Trump officials lay groundwork for May reopening | Democrats ramp up talks with Mnuchin on next relief deal | Fauci says death toll could be around 60,000 Hillicon Valley: State officials push for more election funds | Coronavirus surveillance concerns ramp up pressure for privacy bill | Senators warned not to use Zoom | Agencies ask FCC to revoke China Telecom’s license MORE and his children endorsed a multilevel marketing company on the reality show prior to the president’s election.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan on Thursday told MGM to find a way for the plaintiffs to access hundreds of hours of recordings from two episodes of the show, when principals of the marketing company ACN Opportunity LLC were guests on the set, according to multiple reports.

Trump and three of his children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpTrump company seeking to delay some payments amid coronavirus: report Trump Jr. challenges Hunter Biden to debate him over who has benefited most off their fathers’ time in office Warren makes surprise appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ after dropping out of 2020 race MORE and Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpPrivate equity firm with ties to Kushner asks Trump administration to relax rules on loan program: report Overnight Health Care: CDC recommends face coverings in public | Resistance to social distancing sparks new worries | Controversy over change of national stockpile definition | McConnell signals fourth coronavirus bill On The Money: Economy sheds 701K jobs in March | Why unemployment checks could take weeks | Confusion surrounds 9B in small-business loans MORE, were sued in 2018 over their promotion of the marketing company from 2005 to 2015, during which Trump allegedly suggested that people could invest in a video phone from the company with little to no risk, Bloomberg News first reported. The Trumps have been accused of not disclosing that they were paid to endorse the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plaintiffs, who are four unidentified individuals, claim that the Trumps urged people becoming independent business owners for ACN Opportunity. The Trumps promoted the move on episodes of “Celebrity Apprentice,” the Hollywood Reporter reported.

Plaintiffs claim that they lost hundreds of thousands of dollars by trusting the promotion

“It seems appropriate the tapes be made available,” Schofield said at the end of a teleconference heating. The judge called on the plaintiffs and MGM to negotiate a release of the tapes.

Schofield Wednesday denied the Trumps’ attempt to move the case to arbitration and knocked them for seeking the move after gaining access to documents from the plaintiffs, Bloomberg News reported.

“We look forward to continuing to gather the evidence to deliver justice for our brave clients, and thousands of others like them who were defrauded by the Trumps,” the plaintiffs’ attorney, Roberta Kaplan said in a statement.

The president and his children have previously denied wrongdoing. Trump has called his past endorsements of ACN “puffery,” Bloomberg reported.

Joanna Hendon, the attorney representing the Trumps, declined to comment on the video footage to the outlet. However, she said she plans to appeal the judge’s Wednesday decision denying the move into arbitration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

