https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/kentucky-record-license-plates-churchgoers-easter-weekend-force-self-quarantine-14-days/

The state of Kentucky is cracking down on Easter weekend worshippers by recording the license plates of people who attend services and forcing them to “self-quarantine” for two weeks afterwards.

The action is to discourage people from attending services.

Democrat Governor Andy Beshear announced the effort on Friday, saying that the state “will be recording the license plates of those who show up to any mass gatherings and provide that information to the local health departments, who will in turn order those individuals to be quarantined for 14 days,” CNN reports.

The health departments will be going to the homes of people who attended services and serving them with a quarantine order.

“Folks, we shouldn’t have to do this,” Beshear said. “I think it’s not a test of faith whether you’re going to an in-person service, it’s a test of faith that you’re willing to sacrifice to protect your fellow man, your fellow woman, your fellow Kentuckian, and your fellow American.”

Gov. Beshear boasted that the state is down to just seven churches that are still “thinking about” having Easter services this weekend.

Maryville Baptist Reverend Jack Roberts is planning to defy Beshear’s attempt at shutting down churches and posted his reasoning on Facebook.

“Politicians need to stick to trying to figure a way to steal our money and leave the spiritual life of America to the ministry of those God called to preach the WORD,” Rev. Roberts wrote.

Time to put on your thinking hats. If someone says we know the church spreads the virus , Walmart, Lowe’s, Home Depot… Posted by Jack Roberts on Monday, April 6, 2020

The state had a total of 1,693 cases of the coronavirus and 90 recorded deaths as of Friday. At least 464 people have already recovered.

The post Kentucky to Record License Plates of Churchgoers on Easter Weekend and Force Them to Self-Quarantine for 14 Days appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

