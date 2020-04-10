https://www.theblaze.com/news/kentucky-to-record-license-plates-of-easter-churchgoers-and-force-14-day-quarantines-dem-governor-declares

Any Kentuckian caught attending a “mass gathering” over Easter weekend will have their license plate number recorded by state police and will be forced into a two-week self-quarantine, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) announced Friday.

What are the details?

Beshear signed an executive order declaring that attendees of in-person church services or any other large gatherings over the upcoming holiday weekend will be subject to having their license plates jotted down by law enforcement and turned over to local health departments, who “will then come to the participant’s door and provide them with a 14-day quarantine order,” WXIX-TV reported.

“Folks, we shouldn’t have to do this,” the governor said of the order after reporting that 90 Kentuckians have died from the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. According to CNN, Beshear continued, “I think it’s not a test of faith whether you’re going to an in-person service, it’s a test of faith that you’re willing to sacrifice to protect your fellow man, your fellow woman, your fellow Kentuckian, and your fellow American.”

He argued, “This is the only way we can ensure your decision doesn’t kill someone else, that your decision doesn’t spread the coronavirus in your community, that your decision to go to a mass gathering doesn’t undermine the sacrifice of every other house of worship that is choosing the right thing.”

Beshear received push-back on his order from fellow Kentuckian and COVID-19 survivor Sen. Rand Paul (R), who reacted to the governor’s move in a statement to The Gateway Pundit, saying, “Taking license plates at church? Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here.”

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie (R) reacted to the same article by tweeting, “What the actual hell?”

