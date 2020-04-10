https://thehill.com/homenews/news/492277-louisiana-church-expecting-2000-at-easter-service-despite-coronavirus-satan-and
While many churches across the nation plan to hold their Easter services online Sunday, a Louisiana pastor says his church near Baton Rouge is expecting a crowd of 2,000 or more despite federal coronavirus guidance advising social distancing.
“Satan and a virus will not stop us,” Rev. Tony Spell told Reuters. “God will shield us from all harm and sickness. We are not afraid. We are called by God to stand against the Antichrist creeping into America’s borders. We will spread the Gospel.”
Spell has gained attention in recent days for insisting on holding in-person services as the coronavirus pandemic has left more than 14,700 dead in the United States and as cases nationwide top 431,000.
Federal officials are advising people not to gather in large groups, maintain distance, wash hands and, when possible, avoid leaving home. Health experts also advise wearing cloth masks when possible.