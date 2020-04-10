https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/mcconnell-goes-bat-drive-church-services/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) On Good Friday, Christianity’s most solemn day, lawyers for religious freedom are expanding their war on governors and mayors who have ordered an Easter church lockdown and ban on drive-in services due to the coronavirus.

Notable cases in Kansas, Virginia, Kentucky, and Mississippi argue that the orders violate the First Amendment and religious freedoms that the country was founded on.

And in Washington, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has strongly urged opponents to drive-in services to drop the ban. In a letter to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, a ban fan, the Kentucky senator urged, “Religious people should not be singled out for disfavored treatment.”

