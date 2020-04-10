https://www.theblaze.com/news/michigan-democratic-gov-gretchen-whitmer-bans-travel-between-households-statewide

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has directed residents to remain in their homes — and to stop traveling between residences in the state.

What are the details?

Whitmer’s “stay home” order, which rolled out on Thursday, prohibits the travel between Michigan residences beginning Saturday morning.

The order is expected to remain in effect until May 1. The original order was in effect through April 13.

Michiganders will only be permitted to visit residences within the state if they are set to care for a relative or elderly friend.

“All public and private gatherings of any size are prohibited,” Whitmer said during a Thursday news conference. “People can still leave the house for outdoor activities.”

Whitmer pointed out that any Michiganders engaging in outdoor activities — such as exercising or dog-walking — must continue to maintain social distancing measures of at least six feet.

Other permitted activities include attending funerals — so long as there are no more than 10 people present — visiting nursing homes if applicable, and visitations complying with court-ordered child custody arrangements.

“Michigan has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we’re still on the upswing,” Whitmer said during the briefing. “We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families. Data shows that most Michiganders are doing their part by staying home and staying safe. That’s good, but we must keep it up.”

What else?

According to the Detroit Free Press, violating the order can result in up to $1,000 in fines.

“If we don’t get the health crisis under control, the economic crisis will go on and on,” she warned.

At the time of this writing, at least 21,504 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state. At least 1,076 people have died because of the virus.

