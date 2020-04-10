https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/michigans-crazed-governor-gretchen-whitmer-bans-travel-residences/

This power-hungry idiot is in the running to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick!

This puts her inches away from the presidency.

In late March Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer limited access of doctors from prescribing the lifesaving drugs hydroxychloroquine and Z-Paks to save senior citizens in the state from coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine and Z-Paks have are widely used by doctors the world over to treat the coronavirus.

Democrat lawmaker Karen Whitsett said she had to beg for hydroxychloroquine that saved her life because her tyrannical governor limiting access to the drug with an executive order!

Now the far left governor is banning travel between homes for Michigan residents!

So kids can no longer play at their friends’ house.

Families cannot travel for Easter.

This governor is insane!

Via The Detroit Free Press.

After Friday, Michigan residents will no longer be able to jump in the car — or cross the street — to visit friends and relatives inside the state, or to go to the cottage Up North, with limited exceptions. That is one of the major changes in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “stay home” order, issued Thursday, which also extends the expiration of the order to May 1. Until now, travel between two Michigan residences has been permitted. Beginning Saturday morning, that will end, except for purposes such as caring for a relative or pet or complying with a court order related to child custody. “All public and private gatherings of any size are prohibited,” Whitmer said at a news conference. “People can still leave the house for outdoor activities, Recreational activities are still permitted as long as they’re taking place outside of six feet from anyone else.”

