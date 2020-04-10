https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/great-washington-state-coronavirus-field-hospital-will-dismantled-without-treating-single-patient/

US Army soldiers built a massive to field hospital in Seattle’s CenturyLink Field Events Center in late March.

The Field hospital was the first of eight expected field hospitals to treat coronavirus victims across Washington State.

#breaking TONIGHT on KOMO at 11: New field hospital being built on soccer field in Western Washington to treat #coronavirus patients. Why King County says more are needed. PLUS, local single mom of 6 & breast cancer survivor dies of #COVID19. How community is helping her kids. pic.twitter.com/0bwJmwhHj5 — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) March 19, 2020

But the field hospital never saw a single patient to treat.

And on Good Friday the entire field hospital be dismantled.

The experts were wrong again.

FOX News reported:

The massive army field hospital that hundreds of troops built inside a Seattle convention center last week will be dismantled before treating a single patient. Instead, it will be redeployed to a state facing a more difficult battle against the coronavirus outbreak, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday. Nearly 300 soldiers from Fort Carson, Colo., and Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) near Tacoma, Wash., built the makeshift facility inside CenturyLink Field Event Center, normally home to the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and the Seattle Sounders of the MLS, for patients who do not have COVID-19. “We requested this resource before our physical distancing strategies were fully implemented and we had considerable concerns that our hospitals would be overloaded with Covid-19 cases,” Inslee said in a press release.

