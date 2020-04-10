https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/media-lies-shocking-reports-mass-graves-covid-19-victims-bronx-play-fact-use-150-years/

Shocking photos and video were released this week of New York state workers in Hazmat suits burying coffins in a mass grave in New York City.

There’s even drone video of the burial.

But this is just the latest media manipulation of the American public.

Hart Island has been used for more than 150 years by city officials as a mass burial site for those with no next-of-kin, or families who cannot afford funerals.

There is no proof that all of these coffins in the video were holding coronavirus victims.

It’s been estimated that between 750,000 to a million people have been buried there since the Civil War.


Via Ghost Diaries

