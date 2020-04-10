https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/media-lies-shocking-reports-mass-graves-covid-19-victims-bronx-play-fact-use-150-years/

Shocking photos and video were released this week of New York state workers in Hazmat suits burying coffins in a mass grave in New York City.

There’s even drone video of the burial.

Drone footage shows a mass grave in New York City with dozens of coffins. pic.twitter.com/7j2TQmYp9L — HuffPost (@HuffPost) April 10, 2020

Mass grave of Corona victims at Hart Island near Bronx, New York, USA.#COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/eD6zT9ZPTT — Tajik Sohail Habib (@DrTajikSohail) April 10, 2020

This is heartbreaking😷😔

New York City workers are burying bodies in a mass grave on Hart Island right off the Bronx, NYC. If you don’t think covid19 is deadly please think again#COVIDー19 #coronavirus #StayHome pic.twitter.com/zabZhg70Ql — V.İSKİ #EvdeKalKahramanOl😷 (@turkbasket1) April 10, 2020

But this is just the latest media manipulation of the American public.

Hart Island has been used for more than 150 years by city officials as a mass burial site for those with no next-of-kin, or families who cannot afford funerals.

There is no proof that all of these coffins in the video were holding coronavirus victims.

It’s been estimated that between 750,000 to a million people have been buried there since the Civil War.



Via Ghost Diaries

The post More Media Lies: Shocking Report of Mass Graves for COVID-19 Victims in the Bronx — Downplays the Fact That It Has been in Use for 150 Years! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

