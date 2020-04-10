https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/new-german-study-finds-coronavirus-mortality-rate-0-37-ten-times-less-flawed-numbers-sent-global-community-panic/

A new study released this week in Germany shows the mortality rate of the coronavirus factoring in the asymptomatic cases is much lower than is being reported.

The German study found that around 15% of the population in the Gangelt had the coronavirus antibodies and were infected at some point. Using this data the researchers concluded that the coronavirus mortality rate was 0.37%.

Good news from a population screening study!https://t.co/SaV6Rn3Aib — reason (@reason) April 10, 2020

This is good news.

It shows the coronavirus is only slightly more deadly than a seasonal flu.

This also means the experts at the World Health Organization were off by a factor of 10.

WHO leader, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stoked fear across the planet when he claimed the COVID-19 had a 3.4% mortality rate and then compared that to the annual estimated flu mortality rate of 0.1%.

It’s not clear if he yet understands his mistake.

Regardless, it sent the global community into a collective economic meltdown.

We don’t know how horrible the economic damage will be but we know it will be huge.

And we are still nowhere near the total flu deaths we see each year.

And now we know Tedros was off by a factor of 10!

