http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Wf4mYtG5gyc/

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) complimented President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus by stating that the president has met every “direct request” that California has made that the president could have met.

Newsom said, “Every single direct request that he was capable of meeting, he has met. We have the USNS Mercy in California because of his direct intervention and support. 2,000 of these federal medical stations because of his direct support. And so, I can only speak for myself, but I have to be complimentary, otherwise, I would be simply lying to you, misleading you. And that is a wonderful thing to be able to say, and I hope that continues.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

