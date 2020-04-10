https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/492176-nikki-haley-says-trump-needs-to-let-his-experts-speak-at-coronavirus

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki HaleyNimrata (Nikki) HaleyCoronavirus sets off industry scramble for aid from Washington Why Klobuchar should be Biden’s vice presidential pick Overnight Defense: ‘Tens of thousands’ of National Guard troops could be activated for coronavirus response | Hospital ships could take week to deploy | Trump says military to help Americans stuck in Peru MORE said President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders says he wouldn’t ‘drop dead’ if Trump decided on universal healthcare Overnight Health Care: Trump officials lay groundwork for May reopening | Democrats ramp up talks with Mnuchin on next relief deal | Fauci says death toll could be around 60,000 Hillicon Valley: State officials push for more election funds | Coronavirus surveillance concerns ramp up pressure for privacy bill | Senators warned not to use Zoom | Agencies ask FCC to revoke China Telecom’s license MORE should “let his experts speak” at the daily White House coronavirus task force press briefings.

“I think the president is good to show up everyday and let people know he’s on it, but I also think he needs to let his experts speak,” Haley said Friday on “Fox & Friends.”

Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus response, and Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciState AGs highlight racial disparities in early coronavirus data Overnight Health Care: Trump officials lay groundwork for May reopening | Democrats ramp up talks with Mnuchin on next relief deal | Fauci says death toll could be around 60,000 Trump downplays need for widespread testing before reopening economy MORE, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, are often present at the briefings, along with other administration officials.

However, the briefings have often consisted of heated exchanges between the president and the press.

“Let them talk about it. … I don’t think they need to be too long, I don’t think he needs to answer everything, but I do think we need to hold his members of the task force accountable,” said Haley, who stepped down as U.N. ambassador in December 2018.

She also called for an investigation into the World Health Organization (WHO), arguing it was slow to respond to the emerging pandemic.

“The American people have every right to ask the WHO questions,” Haley said.

The timeline of when the World Health Organization was notified about the dangers of the virus and the action or inaction that followed. You be the judge on whether there needs to be an investigation. I think the answer is clear. pic.twitter.com/fWOi2IfOAX — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 10, 2020

The Trump administration has come under scrutiny after several media reports saying military and intelligence officials were warned about the health and economic consequences of the coronavirus months before significant action was taken.

