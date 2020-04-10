http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OL3GjYBgaAM/

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley says President Trump “needs to let his experts speak” during daily White House briefings on the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

During an interview, Haley suggested Trump give more speaking time to health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx — both of whom speak on a daily basis at the briefings

Haley told Fox News:

The president is good to show up every day and let people know he’s on it, but I also think he needs to let his experts speak. Let them talk about it. I think he should go and set the tone. I think he should let them put out the data. I think they should answer any questions that the press has and then they should leave. I don’t think they need to be too long. I don’t think he needs to feel like he has to answer everything. But I do think we have to hold his members of the task force accountable. I think what would be really good is for him to have a health report but also have an economic report at the same time.

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Haley recently resigned from the Boeing Board of Directors in protest of the corporation seeking financial assistance. As Breitbart News reported, Haley made more than $256,000 during her tenure at Boeing, even as the corporation struggled through the 737 Max scandal.

