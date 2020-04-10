https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/notre-dame-cathedral-holds-good-friday-ceremony-venerating-crown-thorns-jesus-christ-godless-abc-news-calls-wreath/

The “Crown of Thorns” worn by Jesus Christ during his death is now kept at Notre Dame Cathedral.

St. Louis first carried Jesus Christ’s Crown of Thorns into the Sainte-Chapelle for the first time in 1238.

On the First Friday of the month, the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre, guardians of the relic at the Cathedral of Notre Dame, present the Crown of Thorns for adoration at the Cathedral of Notre Dame.

A year ago the famous Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris was engulfed in flames.

But the Crown of Thorns was rescued from the burning Cathedral.

On Good Friday, a year later, the Cathedral of Notre Dame held a beautiful Crown of Thorns veneration ceremony.

The crown was returned to the cathedral

ABC News posted a tweet on the ceremony… The godless reporters called it “a wreath.”

