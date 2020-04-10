http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/aY9E31FgTW0/

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine praised President Donald Trump’s assistance for his state during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, stating during a CNN interview on Friday, “Every time I’ve called the White House needing something, they’ve come through.”

A transcript is as follows:

JIM SCIUTTO: I wonder what your advice is to the president as he discusses lifting national recommendations on social distancing as soon as the beginning of May. What’s your advice? GOV. MIKE DEWINE: I don’t give the president advice. Every time I’ve called the White House needing something, they’ve come through. For example, we have Patel Labs in Ohio. They are doing an amazing job. They have a machine, and they can sterilize N95 masks. They can do up to 80,000 a day, and so we needed to get that approval from the FDA. The president got the FDA to really, really focus on it.

