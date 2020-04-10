https://www.dailywire.com/news/oregon-co-ops-nycs-guide-to-safe-sex-under-lockdown-theyve-added-graphics

The Oregon Health Authority has published a guide to safe sex during the coronavirus pandemic, based on guidelines published by New York City, and it somehow manages to be even more graphic than it’s predecessor. How? They’ve added colorful pictures.

In the new document, titled “Sex In The Time Of COVID-19,” the Oregon Health Authority highlights six of the most pertinent tips from the two-page New York City guide, including an advisory to be more selective with who you kiss.

“Kissing can easily pass COVID-19. Avoid kissing anyone who is not part of your small circle of close contacts,” reads the third tip, which features a graphic of a young person seemingly fantasizing about three people they know.

For tip number five, the Oregon Health Authority digs up a minor bullet point at the bottom of the first page of New York City’s guidelines, and places it prominently alongside an eye-catching peach emoji and a “pause” button.

The Oregon Health Authority has also encouraged members of the public to “get off while maintaining your distance,” a reference to using technology to connect “socially and sexually without exchanging bodily fluids.” The last tip is meant to remind people to wash their hands.

The organization announced the new guidelines in a tweet earlier this week, encouraging people to follow the six precautionary steps in their coronavirus-era relationships.

“At a time when Oregonians are spending more time than ever at home, we imagine you may be wondering ‘Is it still safe to have sex?’ said the health agency on Wednesday. “In short — Yes. You can still have sex but with precautions. Here are some tips on practicing safe sex during this time.”

At a time when Oregonians are spending more time than ever at home, we imagine you may be wondering “Is it still safe to have sex?” In short – Yes. You can still have sex but with precautions. Here are some tips on practicing safe sex during this time. #COVID19 #sexed pic.twitter.com/mjUPQPZitk — OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) April 8, 2020

After the original guidelines were published, the New York City department of health told Buzzfeed News that the precautions were designed to assure people that their love lives didn’t have to be put on hold amidst an emerging global pandemic.

“We certainly want people to know that yes, it’s ok to have sex, and encourage them to be aware of the risks and ways to protect themselves,” said the NYC health department.

According to a database at The New York Times, approximately 483,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and an estimated 17,000 people have died as of early Friday afternoon. About 170,000 of the cases have been confirmed in New York — about 40 cases per 100,000 people — and approximately 1,300 cases have been identified in Oregon — approximately 1 case per 100,000 people — reports the news agency.

Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, recently told The Daily Wire that approximately 80% of people who contract the coronavirus remain asymptotic or exhibit symptoms that do not require hospitalization.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

