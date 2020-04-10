https://www.dailywire.com/news/partisan-pbs-reporter-suggests-black-surgeon-general-made-racially-offensive-remark-he-shuts-her-down

Surgeon General Jerome Adams shutdown partisan left-wing PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor during the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Friday after Alcindor tried to suggest that Adams made racially “offensive” remarks to blacks and Latinos.

“I have a quick question for you,” Alcindor said. “You said that African-Americans and Latinos should avoid alcohol, drugs, and tobacco.”

“You also said it for your abuela, do it for big mama, and papa, there are some people online that are already offended by that language and the idea that you’re saying that behaviors might be leading to these high death rates,” Alcindor continued. “Could you talk about whether or not people, could you I guess have a response for people who might by offended by the language that you used?”

Adams explained that he used that language because that is language that he uses in his family and that he has spoken with the NAACP and they have asked for help in reaching out to minority communities regarding the coronavirus.

“I use the language that is used in my family,” Adams said. “I have a Puerto Rican brother-in-law. I call my granddaddy, ‘granddaddy.’ I have relatives who call their grandparents ‘big mama.’”

“So, that was not meant to be offensive, that’s the language that we use and that I use and we need to continue to target our outreach to those communities and it is critically important that they understand it’s not just about them and I was very clear about that. It’s not just about what you do, but you also are not helpless,” Adams continued. “We need to do our part at the federal level, we need people to do their parts at the state level and we need everyone, black, brown, white, whatever color you are to follow the president’s guidelines and do their part.”

WATCH:

.@Yamiche is at it again. What a RIDICULOUS question for U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Good thing he is quick on his feet to respond to her bonkers gotcha question. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/R9ulQ5wIO7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 10, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

