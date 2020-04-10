https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andrew-cuomo-democrats/2020/04/10/id/962271

Fifty-six percent of Democrats want to nominate New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for president, while 44% prefer former Vice President Joe Biden, according a new poll commissioned by the conservative Club for Growth.

The results of the poll came in a Friday story by the New York Post.

Here are the highlights:

57% of those from any party who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 favor Cuomo.

53% of those who voted for Trump in 2016 want Democrats to keep Biden.

55% of black voters favor Cuomo and 45% want Biden.

67% of voters from any party between 25-34 prefer Cuomo.

“With every major news event Democrats realize more and more how bad of a candidate Joe Biden is, and Democrats now preferring Cuomo is just another example,” said Joe Kildea, Club for Growth vice president of communications.

The poll, conducted April 3-6, surveyed 972 people. The margin of error is 4.8 percentage points.

