Joe Biden is now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, but a majority of Democrats say they prefer someone else.

A poll conducted just before rival Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign this week found 56% of Democrats prefer New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over Biden, the New York Post reported.

Democrats most in favor of dumping Biden included Hispanic voters, young people, women and self-identified liberals.

The poll, April 3-6, was commissioned by the Club for Growth.

Cuomo, whose profile has been raised through daily news conferences on his state’s fight against the coronavirus, denied last month he wants to run for president.

But some Democrats still are clamoring for an alternative to the gaffe-prone Biden, who has faded from public view during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Kildea, a spokesman for Club for Growth, noted the results underscore Biden’s weakness as a candidate.

“With every major news event, Democrats realize more and more how bad of a candidate Joe Biden is, and Democrats now preferring Cuomo is just another example,” Kildea told the Post.

The poll question was: “Based on what you know today, do you agree or disagree that Democrats should nominate Governor Andrew Cuomo for president instead of Joe Biden?”

Fifty-seven percent of those who voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 said they favored Cuomo. But of those who voted for Trump in 2016, 53% want Democrats to keep Biden.

