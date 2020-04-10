https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/president-trump-prays-nation-participates-easter-blessing-oval-office-video/

President Trump prayed for the nation and participated in an Easter blessing from the Oval Office on this Good Friday.

Trump prayed and cited scripture to offer hope to the American people during these uncertain times.

“On this Good Friday, Christians from all around the world remember the suffering and death upon the Cross of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and Easter Sunday we will celebrate His glorious resurrection,” said Trump.

“I ask all Americans to pray that God will heal our nation to bring comfort to those who are grieving, to give strength to the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers, to restore health to the sick and to renew the hope in every person who is suffering. Our nation will come through like never before,” Trump said.

Bishop Harry Jackson from Maryland offered up a prayer and cited Bible verses from Psalms to give the nation hope.

Bishop Jackson thanked President Trump for his insightful leadership for including churches in the Coronavirus relief effort.

