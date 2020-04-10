https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/horowitz-footnotes-declassified-report/

After pressure from Congress, the U.S. intelligence will declassify several redacted footnootes in Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report that could expose more malfeasance by the Obama FBI in its investigation of the now debunked claims of Trump-Russia collusion, according to investigative reporter John Solomon.

Solomon reported the footnotes likely indicate FBI agents had evidence their main informant was a victim of Russian disinformation.

The FBI, he wrote, apparently “ignored flashing red warning signals” about the informant used by former British spy Christopher Steele as the main source in his dubious “dossier” and gave a false picture in briefing materials supplied to Congress.

The dossier, funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, was submitted to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court as primary evidence by the Obama Justice Department and FBI to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

U.S. Attorney John Durham has opened a criminal investigation into the origins of the Obama counter-intelligence investigation of the Trump campaign, which was dubbed Operation Crossfire Hurricane.

Solomon reported the declassified sections from Horowitz’s December review of FBI FISA abuse “could be made available to key Senate and House committees as early as the end of this week, according to people familiar with the effort.”

The footnotes could include new information “showing when the FBI learned, or should have suspected, that its key evidence suggesting Trump was colluding with Russia was erroneous and how high up those concerns were known,” Solomon wrote, citing sources.

One source said the footnotes “will make clear the FBI possessed information at multiple levels that undercut the evidence it was using to sustain a collusion investigation.”

The information “could also raise new questions about whether statements made to Congress during the Russia probe were false or misleading, and whether the intelligence community’s official assessment that Vladimir Putin was solely trying to help elect Trump was contradicted by some evidence in FBI files, the sources said.”

Horowitz concluded that much of what Steele claimed was inaccurate, uncorroborated or simply internet rumor. But the Obama administration claimed it was verified.

WND reported Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., had urged the director of National Intelligence to work with the Justice Department to declassify the footnotes, contending the redactions mischaracterized evidence.

The information blacked out “is significant not only because it contradicts key statements in a section of the report, but also because it provides insight essential for an accurate evaluation of the entire investigation,” they said.

Horowitz’s report found the Obama FBI and Justice Department made 17 “significant errors or omissions” in its applications for warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

But the report concluded the FBI’s surveillance of the Trump campaign was not motivated by political bias, even though the warrants would not have been issued without the submission of the dubious dossier.

The senators said the classified information in the footnotes “provides insight essential for an accurate evaluation of the entire investigation and the public interest in the disclosure of the information outweighs the need to protect it.”

The senators previously wrote Attorney General William Barr about the issue.

