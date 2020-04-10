https://www.theblaze.com/news/reporter-complains-that-us-surgeon-general-jerome-adams-made-racially-offensive-remarks-he-isnt-having-it-at-all

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams shut down a reporter after she suggested that he made racially offensive remarks during a Friday press briefing.

What are the details?

Adams calmly answered a reporter during Friday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing after she suggested that he made a racially offensive remark about Latinos and the black community.

Adams previously said that minorities such as African Americans and Latinos should avoid engaging in high-risk behaviors such as drinking, smoking, and drug use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have a quick question for you,” PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor said during the briefing. “You said that African Americans and Latinos should avoid alcohol, drugs, and tobacco. You also said do it for your abuela, do it for your big mama and papa. There are some people online that are already offended by that language and the idea that you’re saying behaviors might be leading to these high death rates.”

She continued, “Could you talk about whether or not people, could you, I guess, have a response for people who might be offended by the language that you used?”

Adams responded by insisting that he — an African American man — used the very same language that he would use if he were speaking to his own family.

“I have a Puerto Rican brother-in-law,” he said. “I call my granddaddy ‘Granddaddy.’ I have relatives who call their grandparents ‘Big Mama.'”

“I used the language that is used in my family,” Adams said, insisting that his remarks were taken out of context and were “not meant to be offensive.”

What about the NAACP?

Adams also noted that he had spoken with the NAACP, and said that the organization requested help for reaching out to minority communities about the COVID-19 spread and prevention.

“[T]hat’s the language that we use, and that I use, and we need to continue to target our outreach to those communities, and it is critically important that they understand it’s not just about them,” he continued. “And I was very clear about that. It’s not just about what you do, but you are also not helpless. We need to do our part at the federal level, we need people to do their parts at the state level, and we need everyone — black, brown, white, whatever color you are — to follow the president’s guidelines and do their part.”

