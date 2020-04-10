https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/ron-paul-blasts-fraud-dr-fauci-says-trump-people-fire/

Former Republican Congressman and Libertarian superstar Ron Paul is calling for President Donald Trump to fire “fraud” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease specialist leading President Trump’s medical response to the coronavirus.

Paul asserted that if Trump doesn’t get rid of Dr. Fauci, “the people have to fire him”

“He should be fired, but if you don’t do it in the literal sense, the people have to fire him,” Paul said on his YouTube show the Liberty Report. “They have to fire him by saying, ‘He’s a fraud.’”

Fauci Should Be Fired If Not By Trump, Then By The American People Watch the whole show: https://t.co/R0BxsKHghJ pic.twitter.com/s66hlzgPrK — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) April 9, 2020

“The plan that they have is when things are getting back to normal, people can return to their work, and they do things, and go to the golf course if they get a stamp of approval,” Paul said. “Your liberties are there if you get a proper stamp from the government.”

“It’s an excuse to have total control over the people,” the Texas Libertarian continued.

Paul has been extremely outspoken about his belief that the coronavirus is “a big hoax” being used to strip Americans of their constitutional rights.

“People should ask themselves whether this coronavirus ‘pandemic’ could be a big hoax, with the actual danger of the disease massively exaggerated by those who seek to profit — financially or politically — from the ensuing panic,” Paul wrote last month, according to a report from the Daily Caller.

Paul’s son, Sen. Rand Paul, contracted the virus and has already recovered.

Watch the full episode below:

