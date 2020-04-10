https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/sanders-spokeswoman-says-dems-planning-replace-biden/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A spokeswoman for Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign claimed Democrats could replace Joe Biden before the 2020 election, citing his mental acuity.

“Bernie was too kind to go after Biden, but it’s coming,” Briahna Joy Gray tweeted early Thursday morning.

“Either Dem leadership cares more [about] maintaining a corporate status quo than getting rid of Trump, or they’re planning to replace Joe — adopting a pretty fast and loose relationship w/ representative Democracy,” she said.

