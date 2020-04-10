https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/schiff-bill-launch-yet-another-probe-trump/

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is demanding yet another investigation of the Trump administration.

The House Intelligence Committee chairman is joining California Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris in proposing a bipartisan 9/11-style commission to “probe” the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News reported.

Schiff claimed for years he had secret evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to help win the 2016 election. Special counsel Robert Mueller found otherwise.

Schiff then led the partisan impeachment of Trump that ended with his acquittal in the Senate.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell this week accused Schiff of politicizing the nation’s intelligence community by leaking criticism of him to the media.

“His letter was sent to the press before it was sent to me,” Grenell wrote on Twitter.

Schiff formally introduced legislation Friday to establish the commission, Fox News said. Feinstein and Harris said they would do the same in the Senate.

Their intent is to “examine U.S. government preparedness in advance of this pandemic, the federal government’s response to it, and provide recommendations to improve our ability to respond to and recover from future outbreaks.”

In a statement, Schiff said, “It is clear that a comprehensive and authoritative review will be required, not as a political exercise to cast blame, but to learn from our mistakes to prevent history from tragically repeating itself.”

When Schiff first insisted on the investigation of the Trump administration last week, he said he would require that the commission have the right to “compel” cooperation from “witnesses.”

The announcement came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced she would create a separate House committee to oversee the administration’s coronavirus response, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.”

Intelligence Committee ranking Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., called Schiff’s proposal “yet another dumb stunt.”

“His Russia collusion hoax failed, his Ukraine scam failed, and his efforts to cover up FISA abuse failed,” he told Fox News. “So, Schiff is launching yet another dumb stunt to justify his never-ending media relations operation.”

The president dismissed it as “witch hunt after witch hunt after witch hunt.”

“And in the end it’s people doing the witch hunt who are losing,” Trump said.

