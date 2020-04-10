https://www.unz.com/mmalkin/settling-into-a-new-home/

After 16 years and nearly 15,000 posts on my solo blog at MichelleMalkin.com, I am happy to call The Unz Review my new home and am deeply grateful to Ron Unz for welcoming me into the fold.

Readers will still be able to access my archives and columns here, and all my new posts from here on out will be open for comments.

If you’re on the hunt for some weekend listening or viewing, here are a few of my recent chats:

Podcast with Scott Greer

Livestream with Peter Brimelow

Interview on Red Ice TV

Interview with Vince James of Red Elephants

Podcast with Joseph Cotto and Paul Gottfried on Cancel Culture

In case you missed it, here are my speeches last year at AFPAC (which was cut short after Right Wing Watch hitman Jared Holt doxxed the private event) and CPAC:

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

I’ve released a few of my documentaries for free on my YouTube channel, including my piece on the H-1B racket:

[embedded content]

For those so inclined, you can also follow my musings on Telegram.

Look forward to your feedback and story tips!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

