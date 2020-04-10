https://www.theepochtimes.com/severe-storms-will-impact-new-york-today-as-a-noreaster-develops-off-the-new-england-coast_3306557.html

An intensifying storm system is moving across the Northeast Thursday, bringing significant snowfall, gusty winds, cooler temperatures and severe storms.

As the storm moves off the coast, it will develop into a late-season nor’easter bringing feet of snow to interior New England through Friday.

Some localized spots of northern Maine and New Hampshire may even see up to two feet of snow, the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) says.

It will pick up in intensity throughout the day Thursday.

“Winds will also become increasingly strong leading to near whiteout conditions and drifting snow,” the WPC says.

A strong nor’easter will affect New England Thursday and Friday. Snowfall rates of more than 1″/hr and strong winds are likely. Many areas of northern VT, NH, and ME should receive more than 6″ of snow. Some places may receive 18″ before the system ends late Friday. pic.twitter.com/WvI5IDPEGP — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) April 8, 2020

The overall wind threat associated with this storm system is broad.

Nearly 80 million are under wind advisories, stretching from Chicago to Boston and down the coast to Atlanta, where winds of 30 to 40 mph are likely.

Severe Storms Move Through New York at Midday

Winds will be even stronger in the line of storms that develops along the cold front that trails to the south of the storm’s low-pressure center.

This line of severe thunderstorms will rush through the Northeast metros about midday.

“A line of storms will move through early this afternoon, bringing the threat for damaging winds,” says CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen.

Severe storms move through New York at midday. (CNN Weather)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch that includes the New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington metro areas until 4 p.m. this afternoon.

“The strongest storm could bring damaging winds of up to 70 mph and may bring power outages to the region,” Hennen says.

There is a slight risk—level 2 of 5—for severe storms that include New York City and Philadelphia.

Storms Will Develop in Texas on the Southern Side of the Storm

The tail end of the front stemming from the Northeast storm will lead to intense storms this afternoon.

In parts of southeast Texas, the threat for severe storms is higher, where an enhanced risk—level 3 of 5—exists south of Houston.

“Storms will fire midafternoon over central Texas and spread towards the southeast with damaging winds and hail,” Hennen says. “Even an isolated tornado is possible.”

The overall wind threat associated with this storm system is broad. (CNN Weather)

After a break on Friday, storms will return this weekend.

Storms will begin on Saturday in Texas.

“The severe threat will increase on Easter Sunday over much of the Southeast, where tornadoes will become increasingly likely,” Hennen says.

Cooler Air Will Rush in Behind Thursday’s Cold Front

A colder and drier air mass will rush in behind the cold front on Thursday.

“By Friday, much of the eastern half of the country will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal,” Hennen says.

This will last through week’s end.

“Morning lows will hover around freezing in portions of the Midwest Friday morning and across the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic Saturday morning,” the WPC says.

