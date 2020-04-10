https://www.dailywire.com/news/she-accused-him-of-sexual-assault-even-though-he-says-she-initiated-university-puts-him-in-solitary-confinement

A male Transylvania University student sued his school alleging that once a female student lodged a complaint against him, he was removed from his dorm and placed into “a moldy apartment” and told he could not have any visitors unless the school’s Title IX office approved them.

The male student, identified only as John Doe in court documents, argues in his lawsuit that it was actually the female student who initiated all sexual contact, which included kissing, reported the Lexington Herald-Leader. John accused the university of discriminating against him based on his gender, which is prohibited by Title IX.

Last December, John and the female student, referred to only as Jane Roe, returned to John’s dorm room after a party, according to the lawsuit. As John tells it, Jane started kissing him, but he “did not consent to the kissing.”

“At one point, Doe told the female student to leave, but she failed to do so,” John continues.

The next day, however, the university received an anonymous complaint from a resident adviser about the incident. Jane would then tell university investigators that John kissed and touched her without her consent. She also claimed “the lights were off in Doe’s dorm room, and that Doe had removed all of his clothing,” according to John’s lawsuit.

But John contends in his lawsuit that video evidence shows otherwise – that the lights were on in his room and that his roommate, who came into John’s room right after Jane left, said the lights were on and John was fully clothed.

Without anything more than Jane’s allegation, John says the university removed him from his dorm and put him into “solitary confinement.”

“Immediately after the female student stated she wanted to pursue an investigation, the university evicted Doe from his dorm room based on nothing more than a meritless allegation, and without providing Doe any due process . . . and the opportunity to be heard,” John says in his lawsuit. “Furthermore, Doe was placed in solitary confinement in a moldy apartment, and was informed that he could not have any visitors without approval from the Title IX office.”

John also says the apartment the university put him in didn’t even have internet access or a place to do laundry.

John says in his lawsuit that once school investigators began looking into Jane’s claims, he filed his own complaint alleging that she was the real aggressor and one who initiated the kissing, which he did not want. But even though John had just as much evidence to suggest he was the victim (perhaps more so with the video evidence from his dorm room), Transylvania only “investigated” his claim for two weeks before dismissing it. The school investigated Jane’s claims for two months, and a hearing was set for her complaint in mid-April, but John’s attorneys have filed an injunction to force Transylvania to abandon the hearing.

John is also asking for compensatory and emotional damages. Schools typically refuse to comment on ongoing litigation, and Transylvania declined to comment to the Herald-Leader.

