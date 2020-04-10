https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/sheriff-hit-run-suspect-found-tied-telephone-pole-scene-alleged-crime/

(CBS NEWS) Deputies say a man who struck a person with his vehicle and drove away was found hours later tied to a telephone pole at the scene of the crime.

The incident happened last Friday around 4:30 p.m in Valley Springs. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s office said 29-year-old Thomas Bechtold was arguing with 47-year-old James Leslie at the intersection of Nall Street and Westhill Road. Bechtold reportedly got into his vehicle and hit Leslie, knocking him unconscious. Bechtold then drove off from the scene.

