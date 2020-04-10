https://www.theblaze.com/news/sunday-is-coming-us-surgeon-general-says-its-not-a-coincidence-deadliest-covid-19-week-is-taking-place-during-holy-week

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams says that he doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that the deadliest week of COVID-19 is taking place during Holy Week.

At the time of this writing, 486,490 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 18,000 people in America have died because of the virus.

What are the details?

In an interview with CBN News, Adams said that it is important to rely on your faith during these times of trials.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that this is happening at this time,” he admitted. “During this week we celebrate the ultimate sacrifice that was made for us. God sent His only son to die for us, and it was sad, initially, but then we saw salvation at the end of it.”

Adams pointed out that there are many ways to continue staying connected with families, friends, and other Christians while under lockdown, and suggested that people pray for one another, especially now.

“I would tell them to pray for each other,” Adams said during the exclusive interview. “I would tell them to look for their neighbors. Social distancing doesn’t have to mean social disengagement.”

What else?

Last week, Adams warned that this week would be the country’s “Pearl Harbor moment” in battling the virus.

“Well, it’s tragically fitting that we’re talking at the beginning of Holy Week because this is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly,” Adams said during a “Fox News Sunday” appearance.

“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized,” he added. “It’s going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that.”

Adams said that Americans should remain optimistic, but exercise extreme caution.

“I want Americans to understand that, as hard as this week is going to be, there is a light at the end of the tunnel if everyone does their part for the next 30 days,” he promised.

The surgeon general added that the fight against COVID-19 could very well be the greatest feat Americans have ever faced — but he, too, remains optimistic.

“This is going to be a test of our resolve,” Adams said. “It’s going to be the test of our lives. But I am confident that we can come out on the other side, based on the data and based on what I know about the American people.”

